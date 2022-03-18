We applaud Republican lawmaker Chris McDaniel for his recent proposal to help refugees become Kentuckians.
McDaniel’s proposal would create a fund to help refugees from Ukraine and other war-torn countries resettle in Kentucky.
He said this is a situation where “public policy and human demand intersect,” citing the humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine since Russian forces invaded.
The measure would set up a fund to appropriate $10,000 for each family relocating to the commonwealth; up to 5,000 families would benefit. The bill also would establish a scholarship for the families’ chilren.
Helping refugees from any country is just the morally correct thing to do. We expect to see refugees from the Ukraine to take advantage of the program, should it be established, in great numbers, as they are experiencing such a dramatic need.
Kentucky would benefit, too, as there has been an ongoing workforce shortage and refugees will help fill a need for workers.
We also give kudos to McDaniel, who has said he’s open to adjustments in the bill. We applaud McDaniel’s winningness to compromise, something extremely rare among politicians.
The bill passed the Senate Appropriations and Revenue Committee and will move to the full Senate.
We hope this bill passes and we hope Kentucky will have the chance to welcome refugees in need.