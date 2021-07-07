A recent Associated Press story featured some encouraging signs about a demographic often stamped with a bad name.
Teenagers are often described as lazy, unmotivated and so attached to various electronic devices that they’re detached from reality.
However, if the AP story headlined “Teens filling job gaps for struggling employers” is any indication, perhaps this generation’s reputation isn’t too tarnished by technology after all.
Today’s teens are salvaging their standing in society by stepping up to the plate this summer.
The AP story states the proportion of Americans ages 16-19 who are working is higher than it’s been in years.
It’s been desperation time for many businesses. As teenagers come to the rescue, they deserve ample credit. It’s good to see them leading the charge in re-instilling a strong work ethic into America. Are these young folks now setting the example? It appears so, at least in many cases.
A good deal of employers are hiring at age 15 now, so that work window is opening early.
It’s certainly an ideal way to get a jumpstart on saving up for education, sports-related expenses or perhaps a vehicle.
Maybe the urge to prove older generations wrong is enough to push them into these jobs. If that’s the case, keep it up, teens. Prove them all wrong.
Whatever the motivation, seeing these teens join the work force is uplifting.