Nearly five and a half years after the initial Braidy Industries announcement, it’s been proven that all the hopes and dreams of an economic revival was all talk.
However, money talks … and with the Commonwealth finally getting its $15 million refund, it’s officially time to close the book on Braidy (many of you already have, we realize and understand).
So, even though the roller-coaster ride had many more downs than ups, and lots of area folks dealt with headache and heartache as a result, it’s exciting to embrace this fresh start.
As Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins sees promise back in the picture at EastPark.
“Site preparations have already been completed and it’s ready for any industrial/manufacturing client or company,” Adkins said.
While that certainly is music to northeastern Kentuckians’ ears, there will undoubtedly be no shortage of questions and skepticism when (fill-in-the-blank company) announces any plans on the Industrial Parkway site.
But if that plan is realistic and sturdy enough, people around here will definitely be receptive to at least listening.
Every success story contains plenty of speedbumps, and northeastern Kentucky is obviously no different.
The money is back in the state’s pocket, and the land is back in the state’s possession, too.
Now, on to the next chapter. We eagerly await.