Louisville's city government has made a wise decision: An expanded program will divert some 911 calls to mental health professionals.
The pilot program, called the Crisis Call Diversion Program, was launched a year ago in a single police division, but later expanded to three more. The program has so far offered more than 600 crisis support and referrals without involving police officers, according to a news release from Mayor Craig Greenberg's office.
Now, the program will be offered citywide from 2 to 10 p.m. daily, with the possibility of expanding hours.
“This program helps ensure that people in crisis are able to receive the help they need, which also allows our police to focus on preventing and solving crimes,” Greenberg said.
The expansion is in line with a recommendation by the U.S. Department of Justice after its investigation of Louisville police practices, Greenberg said.
This is a much-needed change to match those having trouble with the right people to help them. It's beneficial to police, too, because it keeps them focused on their priority, which is crime enforcement, keeping them from dealing with dangerous situations they aren't trained for.
Other cities in the state should keep an eye on this program. It's one that might be wise for us all to consider.