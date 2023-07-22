We feel for our fellow Kentuckians in western Kentucky as they struggle with another natural disaster.
This week, that part of the commonwealth, specifically Graves County where Mayfield is the county seat, was hit with nearly a foot of rain, causing the flooding of homes, businesses and vehicles. Water in the streets caused the closure of many roads and the loss of vehicles that ventured into those waters.
The flooding was considered a life-threatening situation by a meteorologist in the area and elicited a request for prayers from Gov. Andy Beshear. Fortunately, no deaths have been reported, unlike the results of a 2021 tornado that hit the same area, killing dozens.
Even as the region guards against flooding as best as it can, those residents are still recovering from the tornado strikes.
Weather has always been a threat to civilization that cannot be controlled or avoided. We just do the best we can to prepare and cope. We are lucky to have the technology to detect oncoming rain and the resulting flooding and even tornadoes; we can prepare, but there’s nothing we can do to stop these threats.
We’re also lucky for the resilience of people.
The mayor of Mayfield, Kathy O’Nan, summed it up: “I know we’re weary of this, but also so hopeful for the future. ... I don’t think this is going to set us back any, but we all feel that enough is enough.”
We agree. Western Kentucky has had enough, but we are glad to know these recent hardships have not gotten those areas down. With determination, the future will be bright.