There’s nothing we’re going to say in this editorial you haven’t heard before, but it’s so important, we will say it again, anyway.
If you can, please give blood.
January is always National Blood Donor Month. There is more illness during the winter and the number of donations is usually on the decline when inclement weather arrives; therefore, the need is greater during this month.
The American Red Cross has announced the blood supply is dangerously low. In fact, it hasn’t been this low in a decade.
Donations are down even more because the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many to stay at home rather than attend a blood drive or make an appointment to give.
But there is always a need: 36,000 units of red blood cells and 7,000 units of platelets are needed every day in the United States, according to the American Red Cross.
Giving blood is safe and can help save millions of lives, including cancer patients, organ recipients and accident victims. All you have to do is register, take a mini-medical history test, donate and accept free refreshments like water, Gatorade and granola bars.
But we know not everyone can donate. In fact, only 38% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate. Fewer than 10% actually go the next step and donate.
Those who live in the Tri-State will have several opportunities to donate in the coming days:
• Jan. 24, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Huntington Blood Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Huntington.
• Jan. 25, 12:30 to 6 p.m., Ashland Transportation Center, 99 15th St., Ashland.
• Jan. 27, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Huntington High School, 1 Highlander Way, Huntington.
• Jan. 28, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., South Point High School, 983 County Road 60, South Point.
• Jan. 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tri-State Fire Academy, 4200 Ohio River Road, Huntington.
• Feb. 4, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Central Fire Station, 1021 Carter Ave., Ashland.
• Feb. 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Premiere Power Maintenance, 2725 Jason Road, Ashland.
• Feb. 10, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Rock Hill High School, 2415 County Road 26, Ironton.
For more information, call (800) RED CROSS.