So many sights remain vivid in an American’s mind from 20 years ago — from New York, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania, obviously, but also from Florida, where President George W. Bush sat in a second-grade classroom as he was informed of a second plane crashing into the South Tower of the World Trade Center.
The Leader of the Free World knew then his nation was under attack.
Upon receiving the tragic news from White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card, Bush did his best to veil his emotions as to not panic the children.
Despite frequently becoming the butt of a joke because of his slew of “unpresidential” moments, the 43rd Commander in Chief was absolutely and wholly “presidential” in front of those 16 students at Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota.
Bush was there because the children had earned the visit by drastically raising their reading test scores.
Students read a story called “The Pet Goat” to Bush.
According to Sarasota Magazine, Dinasty Brown was one of the 16 students that day.
“Even at 7 years old, I knew what an honor it was,” she told the publication.
After Card whispered into Bush’s ear during the reading, teacher Kay Daniels detected a change in his demeanor, according to the magazine. The children, though, did not.
After the President rapidly exited the room upon the conclusion of the story, he went into a makeshift media office in the school building.
Upon discovering what was happening, Daniels elected to not show media coverage to the kids, who were mostly around 7 years old. Instead, the magazine reported, she sang a gospel song, “Hold On (Change is Comin’)” in an effort to keep them at ease.
In 2002, late principal Gwendolyn Tose-Rigell said her school “has an important place in American history.”
For all the criticism thrown his way — some of it warranted, some not — President Bush should always be commended in how he handled receiving the news that day. He later addressed the nation from the school as he was surrounded by students. Those students are, as Tose-Rigell indicated, indeed cemented in history.