The Tri-State is blessed with a great deal of talent, especially in the arts.
It’s not confined to the talents we are all familiar with — Billy Ray Cyrus, The Judds, Chris Stapleton and many others.
We’re referring to the Boyd County schools music education program.
Not only do the junior high and high school bands provide us with high-quality musicianship during creative, fun and exciting concerts, they bring honor to the community in the form of awards.
This week, John Johnson, director of bands for the school system, announced the program has received the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.
The award goes to districts that show outstanding achievement in making music accessible to all students based on funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.
Johnson is quick to point out the award is made possible by the support of the community and is eager to share credit with the community as well as students.
We know how important music is, not only as a backdrop for our lives and memories, but for child development.
Children who experience music education are aided in educational and cognitive growth as well as in the development of social skills. Research shows after two years of music education, participants showed more substantial improvements in how the brain processes speech and reading scores than their less-involved peers and that students who are involved in music are not only more likely to graduate high school but also to attend college.
That’s not all. Everyday listening skills are stronger in musically trained children than in those without music training.
You know a school subject is important when it brings so many benefits to those who participate. Congratulations to the Boyd County band program and to the community for recognizing its importance.