Any move toward a cleaner earth is sure to get a thumbs up from us. Today, Berea College gets a thumbs up for its most recent efforts to conserve energy.
Berea College has completed work on a hydroelectric plant that will supply renewable power generated from the Kentucky River. The plant can generate 2.64 megawatts, or about half the electricity the campus uses in a year.
The project is on Lock and Dam 12 on the Kentucky River near Ravenna. Construction crews installed five underwater generators into an unused navigational lock.
The $11 million hydroelectric station, named for Berea College co-founder Matilda Hamilton Fee, will provide energy to Jackson Energy Cooperative customers, and revenue generated will go to the college’s general fund.
Creating sources of sustainable energy is one of the most important endeavors on the planet; all signs point to man-made pollution as the source of unhealthy and rapid global warming. Christians believe God gifted us the planet while we live here and should feel a duty to take care of it. That means minimizing pollution. Non-Christians should feel the same duty to future generations.
In addition, sustainable energy sources such as the Berea plant create jobs, often with the goal of creating jobs as lucrative, if not more so, as jobs in the fossil fuel industry, many of which have disappeared.
We appreciate Berea College for its forward-thinking approach to creating energy and jobs while acting responsibly for the Earth.