Amanda Gorman grew up in a single-parent home and dealt with a speech impediment.
That same Amanda Gorman delivered a stunning reading of a poem she penned in front of millions of awestruck Americans tuned into Wednesday’s Inauguration Day ceremony.
The 22-year-old Black woman seized the spotlight with confidence, but the riveting read wasn’t about her. The message is one Americans must not be impervious to in early 2021. It’s time to turn the page, and scale “the hill” to which she referred.
Gorman, according to a CBS News report, pored over Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Abraham Lincoln speeches as she prepared the captivating poem. The Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection also influenced her writing. Scripture also served as inspiration in her 723-word piece.
An excerpt of the poem reads the following: “But while democracy can be periodically delayed, it can never be permanently defeated. In this truth, in this faith we trust, for while we have our eyes on the future, history has its eyes on us.”
If “The Hill We Climb” is any indication, the Harvard graduate’s future is indescribably bright.
The United States’ first youth poet laureate told a reporter her long-term goal is running for president in 2036. Don’t be surprised if she’s back behind that podium in Washington, D.C., again.