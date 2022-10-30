Sticking with the status quo works only for those who are fearful of change.
That applies to so much, but specifically to major projects such as the one Boyd County broke ground on Friday morning just a stone's throw from another huge undertaking — Camp Landing Entertainment District.
Revolutionary Racing, led by Larry Lucas, is coming to Cannonsburg soon ... or is it?
Could we really have such monumental positive news in two consecutive years?
As serious as it sounds, we believe that it, indeed, is. However, skepticism is perfectly understandable.
This area has been burned too many times.
We're willing to jump on board that Revolutionary Racing will be a success, though.
It has attracted serious investors, such as the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, and it has the full attention of many prominent Kentuckians.
Gov. Andy Beshear, who arrived in a helicopter in grand fashion on Friday near Paul Coffey Industrial Park where the quarter horse racing track will be, is clearly on board.
Could two governors swing and miss in back-to-back terms, sullying their relationship with northeastern Kentucky?
Gov. Matt Bevin hopped on board with Braidy Industries full stock, and look at what happened.
Surely Gov. Beshear won't make the same mistake, especially after berating the previous administration and those involved with Braidy for completely wasting a chance at earning northeastern Kentuckians' trust.
Instead, this seems to be the real deal.
It will create a couple hundreds jobs for people who will work to get the track and gaming facility up and running, and ideally it will land area workers sustaining jobs, too.
Friday was a big day in Boyd County. Revolutionary Racing — along with the ceremony's sponsors — assured just about everyone in attendance received a cigar and a bourbon glass.
Hopefully it's not all for show.
It's time for northeastern Kentucky to place, too ... and perhaps even win.