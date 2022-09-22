Impressive to the eye and educational to the mind, the World War II LST-325 Memorial Ship docked at the Port of Ashland for the entire Poage Landing Days weekend was great for the city.
Navy veterans, such as Huntington man Larry Duncan, was flooded with memories.
Others who navigated the tight quarters were inevitably amazed and inspired while thinking back to all who have served the country in this type of capacity.
It presented a great opportunity to citizens and their families to get a tiny glimpse of what war time was like on the water.
John Tallent, the president of the LST-325 Memorial Ship non-profit, also served as the ship’s deck officer.
He knows LST-325’s value as well as anyone.
“This is a piece of my history and a piece of American history,” Tallent said.
Like Tallent said, every American benefits from having greater historical knowledge and how past events shape the present and future.
“You have to understand your history to understand your country,” he said.
It was wonderful to see so many embrace the chance to take tours during its four-day stay here in Ashland.
LST-325 was then set to head to Charleston and Cincinnati before returning to its home port in Evansville, Indiana.
Kudos to all the volunteers who comprise the crew working the ship 24 hours a day.
To people like Duncan, who viewed LST-325 as a way to travel back through the times of service, we at The Daily Independent would like to say thank you for that service.