A grief-stricken Carter County family will spend Christmas without a cherished member this year because of COVID-19.
So many families all over the Commonwealth, the country and the world can unfortunately relate with the Perry clan.
Chris Perry lost his brother, Rob, after he fell ill with the menacing coronavirus over the summer. Rob was one, Chris said, who didn’t take mask-wearing or social-distancing seriously.
By the time he landed in the hospital and was in a battle for his life, Rob said if he recovered, he’d never leave home without wearing a mask again.
Rob Perry didn’t get that chance, but Chris Perry courageously stood behind the microphone during a wreath-laying ceremony in Frankfort with Gov. Andy Beshear, Brittainy Beshear, Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins and his brother’s daughter, Destiny, standing nearby on Monday. He gave a stirring speech on the importance of following the guidelines — and clearly expressed what could happen if they’re not heeded.
The pain of Perry, his siblings, his mother, Rob’s immediate family and other friends and family is real. COVID-19 is real. It’s scary. It must be taken seriously.
No, you may not die from it. You may not even know you have it. But it’s so easily spread, perhaps someone near and dear to you will become infected as a result of you or someone else taking the disease too lightly.
Don’t take that chance.
Chris Perry, who we as an editorial board have known as the manager at Carter Caves and an avid supporter of West Carter athletics, was firm in his speech.
“It’s been hard for our family,” he said. “It’s been hard to see social media posts about how it’s the China virus or it’s fake or blah, blah, blah. … You don’t realize when you’re making posts like that how you’re ripping at the heartstrings of those that’s lost someone.”
Those are strong words from Mr. Perry. And they’re a product of real emotion.