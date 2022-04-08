We commend the city of Ashland for making a $350,000 inclusive playground a priority.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the playground in Central Park drew children of varying abilities and their excitement was palpable. After the ribbon was cut, children flocked to the equipment and proceeded to have a great time.
We are pleased our city makes an effort to provide all its residents with their needs and wants. It was a struggle for the city to come up with the $175,000 it needed to match a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to make this happen. But with hard work, our leaders did so, and their work is appreciated.
In addition to the inclusive playground, which allows those who are wheelchair-bound to enjoy traditional playground rides and provides a soft landing in case of a fall, the city expects to unveil its sensory garden this month, which is Autism Awareness Month.
Those who have autism are faced with a different set of challenges, and the sensory garden will cater to those needs. It will be positioned far enough away from the inclusive playground that noise will not be a problem.
Mayor Matt Perkins and several commissioners were there for the ribbon cutting.
“It’s opportunities like this I’m most proud of as Mayor,” Perkins said.
The inclusive playground and the sensory garden are two accomplishments the mayor and commissioners have every right to be proud of. It shows compassion, and it shows they're listening to what the community wants.