The giving season is upon us and the holiday spirit is here.
The Winter Wonderland Of Lights opening ceremony makes all of that official annually, and it did so on Monday.
It’s always wonderful to see little faces light up at the sight of candy factory, castle, dinosaur, elves and other displays at Central Park — not to mention the sight of Santa Claus when he shows up … as he did on Monday with the help of the Ashland Fire Department turning one of its engines into a sleigh for Ol’ Saint Nick.
Ashland embraces the Christmas season as well as any small town in America, arguably.
Families have done a fine job of passing traditions of the town down generations.
The lights have shined at Central Park every winter since the late 1980s.
Since then, other northeastern Kentucky holiday staples have popped up, such as the parade conducted the Tuesday before Thanksgiving every year.
The streets of Ashland have displayed Christmas decor for more than a week already.
The Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau started the BOCO Light Trail in 2020, brightening a COVID Christmas. It will occur again this year, adding options for young and old eyes to enjoy on a chilly November or December night.
During this financially difficult time, it’s nice to have options that aren’t too expensive — obviously fuel is a must to drive around and layers of clothes may be needed, but what is truly free?
While the city and county’s atmosphere enhances the holiday spirit, it also serves as a reminder to be in giving mode this season.
Again, it’s hard enough for some to afford life’s necessities, but if you do have a little extra, there are plenty of those in need who would hopefully put it to good use.
Opportunities such as volunteering at food pantries, kitchens and holiday dinners are coming up. Community outreach events are on the horizon as well.
If nothing else, be considerate of others this holiday season. It’s not the happiest times for everyone, so it’s nice to simply be there for each other in this special community.