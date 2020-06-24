When political parties are tossed out the window, the people win.
Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, and Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, worked together — what a concept — back in April to come up with the best possible plan for Kentucky residents to vote during a pandemic.
Back in April, Adams said the plan would “make it easy to vote and hard to cheat.”
Many around the Commonwealth, as evidenced Tuesday, did not fully trust the mail-in ballot method or they simply preferred to exercise their right in person. But a good portion went the absentee route. Overall, for a primary election, it appears the turnout was terrific.
In-person voting, under the non-partisan plan, in-person voting occurred in various places over an eight-day period. As for Tuesday, a bunch of counties offered just one polling place, but these spots were strategically picked and located. Local leaders helped Boyd, Carter and Greenup counties feature multiple options — Boyd with three, Carter four and Greenup two. All were steady throughout the day.
Locally, from what we saw, poll workers did a fine job of handling their duties and voters did their part — most were respectful by wearing masks or at least practicing social distancing.
Although Kentucky’s plan drew high-profile criticism across the country, it is proving to have been a success — keeping in mind, of course, the process of tabulating a final tally is ongoing.
According to Adams, almost a million Kentuckians requested an absentee ballot or voted early prior to Tuesday.
Add Tuesday’s turnout in the fold, and Kentucky may have set a state record for a primary election.
“If the governor and I are both suppressors, we’re doing a terrible job because we’ve got the highest turnout we’ve ever seen — and that’s the bottom line,” Adams told The Courier Journal.
That’s precisely what can happen when The People are placed ahead of The Parties.