Local animal rescues have made no secret of the toll the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation have taken on their mission.
That's why we were pleased to learn Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will receive $7,500 in the form of a grant from the national nonprofit Petco Love, formerly Petco Foundation.
At the time of the gift, Petco Love announced a total of $15 million in what they call investments in local organizations across the United States.
Executive Director Cathy Queen previously told The Daily Independent the pandemic hurt AARF's mission by the loss of volunteers, inability to offer fundraisers and foster events and the increase of intakes of pets adopted during lockdown and returned.
Of course, inflation has taken its toll in the form of increased operating expenses and decreased donations.
Queen was delighted with the windfall.
“We are grateful for such an amazing partnership. This funding opportunity allows our rescue to increase our support for the care of our animals. This is our top priority and stands greatly appreciated to help aid improving the daily needs we encounter,” she said.
Some might wonder why it's important to take care of animals. We ask those to consider this quote from Indian leader Mahatma Gandhi: “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”