As more information surfaces about with what former Vice President Mike Pence had to deal in the days leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, the more impressive Pence appears.
While inexplicably loyal to former President Donald Trump, at times, Pence chose his own path in the moments leading up to, during and after that dark day of January.
Trump place immense pressure on his VP.
“All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!”
Pence, instead of cracking under the President’s pressure-packed demands, stood strong in what he believed is right. That was actual courage. Siding with Trump’s absurdity would’ve revealed cowardice, and wouldn’t have boded well for Pence’s future in politics.
On Jan. 6, even though it resulted in radicals calling for his hanging,
Pence chose loyalty to his country and the Constitution in the face of danger.
While Trump sat the bar low in terms of leadership qualities, Pence often outshined him in that regard throughout their four years in Washington.
Pence’s actions on Jan. 6 should be remembered and revered. It was a key moment for the Republican Party, too, as he chose America over allegiance to a sore loser.
“It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” he wrote.
Trump told a crowd of supporters that if Pence did the right thing, Trump would be in office for another four years.
While the wrong move in Trump’s eyes, Pence clearly did the right thing.