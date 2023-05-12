With mixed emotions, we say goodbye to a very active, productive member of the community: Dr. Desmond Barrett.
The pastor of Summit Church of the Nazarene will be sorely missed, because he took his ministry outside the walls of the church in many ways.
Barrett, who has been called to a church in Florida, has been director of Ashland Community Kitchen for the last four years, serving those in need with nourishment.
He also found time to help the community through his membership in and presidency of the Ashland Breakfast Kiwanis Club.
That’s part of his thinking as a pastor.
“In every community, I believe it’s our responsibility to go out there and find where God is at work,” he said. “There’s people out there; we just need to find them and partner with them.”
Throughout his career as a pastor, Barrett developed a knack for organization, leadership and growth, which he demonstrated in this community at Summit Church of the Nazarene and at the Ashland Community Kitchen.
In a different form of service, Barrett has written books about church revitalization, including his most recent one titled “Missional Reset.” Others include “Addition Through Subtraction,” “Revitalize to Plant” and “Revitalizing the Declining Church.”
Barrett also has served on the Ashland Housing Commission and the Legal Aid of Bluegrass as a senior citizen advocate.
We wish Barrett and his family the best in his new endeavor and we will continue to value the contributions he made to the area during his brief but impactful four-year stint in Ashland.