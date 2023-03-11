Today marks the third anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 a pandemic. And we are still struggling with the pandemic.
We are tired of taking precautions to protect ourselves and others from the virus, but we are yet to enter the endemic phase, which is a time when the illness is regularly recurring in a given area, a time in which the virus is no longer novel to humans. Typically, an endemic is an illness that can be lived with; after mutations, the virus becomes weaker even as it becomes more widespread. An example of an endemic illness is the flu.
Experts predict the pandemic phase will continue for another two years.
The world was caught off-guard by the virus, which has killed more than one million worldwide and infected more than 98 million.
It’s not only damaging to experience the virus, it can provide sufferers with trouble for years to come. Many of those who survive COVID-19 experience long-term side effects that have an impact on their health and their ability to enjoy life.
Yale Medicine continues to recommend mask-wearing, social distancing and testing to avoid being sick and to continue to slow the spread of the virus. Meanwhile, thanks to the hard work of scientists, new treatments continue being developed to protect against transmission and to treat those infected.
Even though we are weary of masks and rule, and even though much of our area is at moderate risk for infection, it is in our best interest to pay attention to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Diligence is part of how a pandemic becomes an endemic.