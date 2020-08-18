Did you feel the Perrys’ pain when reading about a candlelight vigil in honor of a father, husband, brother and son?
Their torment was tangible as they mourned the passing of Rob Perry in Olive Hill. He was the second COVID-associated death, according to the county health department, in Carter County. The third occurred on Monday.
Rob Perry obviously left his mark in the county, but friends and family know he’s gone way too soon.
Chris Perry, his brother, said the Lord laid upon his heart to tell his brother’s story and to attach a message to that story: Wear a mask.
Destiny Walburn, Rob’s daughter, said she wants to see “purpose to my dad’s death with COVID.”
Tyler Perry, his son, said the virus is real and “very much alive.”
Rob Perry was a godly man, according to relatives.
While the Perrys lean on their faith as they navigate the road ahead without Rob, they are adamant that they want to see as few families as possible to feel what they’ve felt.
Rob Perry was like so many in the area. He didn’t fully believe in the novel coronavirus and its effects, according to Tyler. But it is a nasty, invisible monster. In the end, Rob wanted to make sure Tyler and others shared his story.
That was a courageous move on Rob’s part. For that, he’s still impacting people even while not here on Earth.
Rob Perry is not just another statistic. Far from it.
We at The Daily Independent offer condolences to all of the families who have lost someone near and dear because of COVID-19. The fewer of these we can report, the better.