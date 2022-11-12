Boyd County Fiscal Court made a wise choice when it voted “yea” on the PACE program at a meeting on Wednesday.
PACE, which stands for Property Assessed Clean Energy, will give commercial, industrial, non-profit and multi-family unit facility owners in Boyd County the opportunity to apply for loans for energy-efficiency improvements.
The program, funded by private capital, is administered by Energize Kentucky. The loan remains attached to the property; in case of a foreclosure, the entity that buys the property will be assuming the debt from the loan.
This means the county — taxpayers — will have no liability if there is a default on a PACE loan.
Kentucky is one of 20 states involved in PACE, having joined in 2015. So far, Lexington, Louisville, Covington and a few other areas have taken advantage.
At a time when many struggle to pay their bills, and finances look to get worse for many, help cutting power bills is a blessing.
Ultimately, money and energy will be saved. PACE makes good economic sense for businesses and organizations and it makes good sense for the environment.