Congratulations to Addiction Recovery Care for making Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers for the third straight year.
Two of ARC’s residential treatment centers for women — Karen’s Place Maternity Center in Ashland and Beth’s Blessing in Jackson County — made the list.
While many local residents aren’t receptive to such centers, the area needs good facilities for recovery.
For example, the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago and the Appalachian Regional Commission recently compiled data showing those in Appalachia are 55% more likely to die from a drug overdose than people in the rest of the United States.
Specifically, more than 20 eastern Kentucky counties have a higher rate of deaths related to drug overdose than the national average of 20.
The evaluation of facilities was based on peer recommendation via an online survey, quality of care and an accreditation score.
Open since 2018, Karen’s Place Maternity Center — a residential treatment center for pregnant and postpartum women with substance use disorders — has room for 21 mothers and expectant mothers. While there, women may take advantage of group therapy, educational lectures, spiritual care, wellness activities and other forms of help. Mothers may live with their babies, helping nurture early bonding.
Beth’s Blessing in Annville, in Jackson County, is a residential treatment center for women suffering from addiction. The facility offers evaluation, residential care, group therapy, spiritual care, educational lectures and more.
The need for facilities like those ARC provides is obvious to all who live here. We are pleased to know centers that can be found in the state have won the approval of such an esteemed publication.