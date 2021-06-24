Numbers don’t lie, and statistics tell a startling tale when it comes to speeding leading to car accidents.
According to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, crash reports and citation data indicate 31% of crashes in the Commonwealth involve a speeding or aggressive driver.
We want you, our readers, to be safe on the road, so we are completely on board with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and law enforcement agencies’ efforts to crack down on fast driving. The “Not So Fast, Kentucky” campaign runs through July 10.
Adhering to speed limits, wearing a seat belt, resisting the urge to text and drive, and of course choosing to not get behind the wheel after drinking will go a long way in preventing news of horrific car wrecks of popping up in our newspaper or other media outlets.
Jim Gray, KYTC’s secretary, said he often hears from officers and troopers that they “would rather write a ticket than make a death notification.”
Speeding can also lead to road rage.
One tip the KOHS provides will help quell that: Do not challenge the driver by speeding up or attempting to hold your lane.
The roadway is not a battlefield, so keep your cool.
Be safe out there. Take the “Not So Fast, Kentucky” campaign seriously. Visit notsofastky.com for more information.