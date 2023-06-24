It’s inspiring to hear stories of people helping people, even when they are strangers.
Such is the case in Carter County, where students from all over the country are coming together through Next Step Ministries to help those in need.
During a four-week rotation, students will help by making repairs to houses the owners of which can’t afford to make. They are building ramps for those who need them, repairing structures, doing yard work and even cleaning house.
Pivotal to the process is Jean Adams, founder and operator of Health Equipment Loan Program (HELP). Her nonprofit matches medical supplies to those needing them but who can’t find or afford them. She is in the position to know who needs what.
The community is embracing their newfound helpers: a church opened its doors to them, giving them a place to sleep. Others are feeding them.
This is a true example of people helping people.
If strangers can help those in Carter County, surely the rest of us can help our neighbors.
Many nonprofits in the area are suffering. There are various ideas as to why, but suffice to say they need more funding, more supplies and more volunteers.
Local animal shelters are suffering after having funds cut, low donations and the return of adoptees and the decline of adoptions. Others have seen a significant drop in donations, perhaps linked to inflation and the continuing economic recovery from the pandemic.
While many corporate sponsorships continue to be crucial to the survival of some nonprofits, inflation strikes nonprofits, too. This is a very generous community which has supported our nonprofits liberally. Unusual circumstances have created a very difficult time for these organizations. We encourage everyone to do what they can to offer support to get them over this financial hump.
Here are a few that could use help and ways to contact them:
• The Lawrence County Humane Society, 820 Isaac Road/Ky. 3395 Louisa; (606) 673-4509.
• Ashland Animal Rescue Fund, 12365 Kevin Ave., Ashland, KY 41102. Donations also may be made via PayPal.
• The Shelter of Hope administrative office, 1625 Greenup Ave. in Ashland.
• Hope’s Place, 1100 Greenup Ave., Ashland; (606) 325-4737.
• Health Equipment Loan Program, 1296 Damron Branch, Grayson; (606) 474-6423.
But other nonprofits need help over the hump, too. If you can afford to dig a little deeper and help, whether with cash, items or time, we urge you to do so.