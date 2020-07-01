A game changer is a person, event or idea that causes a significant threat to status quo.
Bernice Henry may be a game changer in November’s general election.
It’s extremely difficult for a write-in candidate to make a notable impact in any political race, but the interim city commissioner’s announcement on Tuesday is already supplying a shift in thinking for some.
On the day the primary election results were finalized and the Ashland city commission field went from nine to eight, Henry publicly expressed interest in jumping into the mix as a write-in candidate. She’s been sitting on the commission since June 11, three days after Pat Steen resigned.
Henry, who’s served the area in various capacities throughout her life, got a taste of a city commissioner’s duties — it appears to have whet her appetite for a full term.
Just like the eight commissioners Ashlanders will see on their ballots on Nov. 3, Henry is now squarely in fourth-month campaign mode. Simultaneously, she’ll try to make the most of what could be a limited time on the commission. Like Marty Gute and Amanda Clark, she’ll fight to retain her current position.
If Henry shatters the odds typically associated with a write-in, what could that mean for the rest of the field?
It could make for a lot of moving and shaking.
If Facebook is any indicator, Henry’s already collecting a great deal of support. A group called “Bernice P. Henry for Ashland City Commissioner 2020 (write in candidate)” already has 550-plus members. Does that equate to 550-plus votes? Not necessarily, but it’s a good sign for Henry.
Some of her competition has even weighed in with encouraging posts.
To Cheryl Spriggs, Gute, Clark, Josh Blanton, Becky Miller, Steen, Randall Memmer and Gerald Thompson: Make some room. This appears to be a nine-lane road now. Only four can finish on top.