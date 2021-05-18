In sports, “next man up” is the motto of many teams at various levels when typical starting players are injured or can’t perform for whatever reason.
In Greenup and Lewis counties, when longtime Circuit Judge Bob Conley initially announced he was running for State Supreme Court Justice, “next man up” became a real possibility. That possibility turned to reality when the people elected Conley in November.
Brian McCloud and Paul Craft, who fittingly like to use sports analogies frequently to describe life situations, were ultimately the next men up.
McCloud was, as it turned out, in the metaphorical on-deck circle preparing to step up to the plate in the 20th Judicial Circuit, Division 1. In reality, though, District Court isn’t an on-deck circle — you’re very much in the game, which is now where Craft will sit donning a robe.
McCloud served as District Court Judge for 15 years before taking on Circuit Court duties in late February.
He said this regarding top-notch area attorneys in late February and again last Friday during Craft’s investiture: “Good players make you look like a good coach.”
McCloud and Craft are both vowing to be fair. They’ve voiced their aspirations to help people and, as a result, make the Greenup and Lewis County communities better places.
We at The Daily Independent have little reason to believe they won’t do just that. Both bring impressive resumes and track records to the bench.
McCloud said judges “call balls and strikes, and there is a system above us who rules on those calls. But we make sure that the court system keeps running.”
McCloud expressed he was ready to hit the ground running three months ago, and he has.
Craft made similar promises last Friday, declaring he was ready to make residents proud of the job he does.
Given Tuesday’s news that COVID-19 restrictions are fading, the courts are steering toward a pre-pandemic look. In-person court operations are expanding.
McCloud and Craft have been in the game for long time. Now it’s time they tackle their new roles.