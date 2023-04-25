Darrell Smith seemed surprised he made his vision a reality, but he did.
The C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum opened on Saturday at 901 Kilgore Drive. It was a dream come true for Smith and for his aunt, Bernice Henry.
The goal is to preserve parts of Ashland history that seemed to be fading with time.
But it doesn’t stop there.
Smith said he hopes the museum will become nationally known and will become a destination for those interested in history.
The museum includes donated artifacts from the Jim Crow era; relics, patterns and heirlooms depicting African-American culture; and several pieces from Booker T. Washington High School, the segregated school that opened in 1922 in Ashland.
Officials attended the grand opening, including Mayor Matt Perkins, who declared the day as C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum Day.
“Today is a day of celebration,” Perkins said. “The City of Ashland celebrates this day to honor the achievements, contributions and rich cultural heritage of Black citizens in our city and region. The City of Ashland values the importance of preserving and promoting Black history and heritage.”
We applaud Smith, Henry and others who helped and supported the creation of the museum. Sometimes, big ideas don’t come to fruition, but the C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum has moved forward steadily from a seed of a great idea to completion.
“This has been a lot of work and this has been a dream of mine,” Smith said. “I can’t believe this is happening. ... I’ve got my wonderful friends here from all over the country — my parents. I’m speechless over this. Thank you for all your help.”
We expect the museum will be a significant addition to the social and educational landscape of the Tri-State and we look forward to seeing the heights the museum will reach.