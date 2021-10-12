The King’s Daughters Health Foundation set a goal to raise $500,000 to purchase a new mobile mammography unit, which is much needed.
According to King’s Daughters, one in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. That’s a startling statistic. Just think of eight women in your life — family, friends, co-workers, so on. In all likelihood, one of those eight will deal with a breast cancer diagnosis at some point.
Here in our tri-state area, which is full of rural regions, it is so essential that King’s Daughters continue to have a mobile mammography unit on the road to reach those who can’t get regular checks. Simply put, it saves countless lives.
As KDHF Director Laura Patrick said, those lives have been saved “thanks to early detection.”
This unit is even more important in this time of COVID-19. Several folks may prefer to avoid medical facilities if they can, or may not want venture out at all in order to avoid potential exposure.
The current unit — one of four in Kentucky — is nearing its end. It’s approaching 200,000 miles, but it’s still serving its purpose — it features a fairly new 3D mammography system. In fact, it will be at King’s Daughters Primary Care in Greenup (1629 Ashland Road) on Thursday, Oct. 21. Call (606) 408-2742 to schedule an appointment.
Consider donating to this worthy cause. If you decide to donate, contact Patrick at (606) 408-9332 or laura.patrick@kdmc.kdhs.us. Visit KingsDaughtersHealthFoundation.com for more information.
On a related note, don’t forget to wear pink this month, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.