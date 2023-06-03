Despite the amount of evidence showing how much danger we are in from climate change, it seems it’s difficult to get moving on a solution.
We hope the most recent study about climate change will bring action.
The study, by the international scientist group Earth Commission and published in Wednesday’s journal Nature, examines climate, air pollution, phosphorus and nitrogen contamination of water from fertilizer overuse, groundwater supplies, fresh surface water, the unbuilt natural environment and the overall natural and human-built environment.
In summary, the study found Earth is “really quite sick now” and in the danger zone in nearly all ecological ways. Only air pollution wasn’t quite at the danger point globally.
The study found “hotspots” of problem areas throughout Eastern Europe, South Asia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, parts of Africa and much of Brazil, Mexico, China and some of the U.S. West — much of it from climate change. About two-thirds of Earth don’t meet the criteria for freshwater safety, scientists said as an example.
The study looked at local and regional levels and the element of justice. The justice part includes fairness between young and old generations, different nations and even different species. Frequently, it applies to conditions that harm people more than the planet.
These alarming examples should drive us to action.
Is there anything we can do?
Yes, scientists say.
The planet can recover if it changes, including its use of coal, oil and natural gas and the way it treats the land and water, the scientists said.
The reason everyone should care about slowing climate change and keeping the planet in good health is personal.
“Sustainability and justice are inseparable,” said Stanford environmental studies chief Chris Field, who wasn’t part of the research. He said he would want even more stringent boundaries. “Unsafe conditions do not need to cover a large fraction of Earth’s area to be unacceptable, especially if the unsafe conditions are concentrated in and near poor and vulnerable communities.”
We all have a responsibility in climate change. At least, be informed and stay abreast of research, be willing to make changes recommended by experts and make an effort to put those suggested changes into action.