Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, health care providers have warned the public not to ignore routine medical appointments and procedures.
While the pandemic continues to be a health crisis in this country, citizens continue to need monitoring for their chronic and short-lived conditions.
The public also should be cognizant of other another public health threat: the rise of HIV.
Health officials in Louisville have noted an increase in HIV cases: One hundred twenty-six were diagnosed with HIV in the first five months of 2021, with 24 of those cases diagnosed in May. The average number of cases annually from 2017 to 2020 was 144.
West Virginia has seen a recent spike in HIV cases, as well, which some officials attribute to the cancellation in 2018 of a needle exchange program that offered clean syringes to injection drug users not able to quit the habit altogether.
Kentucky and West Virginia are not alone. The number of HIV diagnoses in the United States is up 9%.
The rise in cases might be because advancements in treating HIV/AIDS have improved, allowing many to live a longer, healthier life with the disease and making those at most risk more lax about their habits.
COVID-19 has played a role, too.
Health fairs were put on hold, and most medical resources have been directed at fighting the pandemic.
What can be done?
Health officials remind the public preventive measures include routine testing, practicing safe sex and not sharing needles or other drug injection equipment.
Providing a needle exchange program, however, is the main tactic that can be used at a local government level to contain the spread of HIV. Such a program will protect not only drug user but the people in their lives.
We are still battling COVID; we don’t need another epidemic.