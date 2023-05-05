Ashland Animal Rescue Fund has found the perfect fit: dogs and those who are alone.
The rescue’s program, called Love on a Leash, brings volunteers to local nursing and assisted living residences to visit residents, many of whom miss living with a pet.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers visited 11 facilities. Of course, the pandemic meant no visitors to such homes for many months.
Sharri Dillon, coordinator of the program for AARF, said AARF is trying to give the program a reboot and are looking for volunteers to go visiting.
“Some of the facilities go back and forth with COVID cases, and some of them aren’t comfortable with us coming in and some of the volunteers aren’t comfortable going,” Dillon said.
Those who have been involved in the program get a great deal of satisfaction from participation.
“It’s so uplifting to go there because when we go and talk, we become their friends and they tell us about the pets they have had,” Dillon said. “It’s comforting to them for animals to come in and love on them.”
Volunteer Missy Thornburg said it’s good for the animals, too.
“It takes them out of the kennel environment, and that’s a big deal to them,” Thornburg said. “It gives them a chance to socialize, and it’s a good day for them, too.”
David Frame, who participates in Love on a Leash, said he feels rewarded by participating.
“I like to meet the people there and talk to them. I find it really interesting and I don’t know if they enjoy the dogs more or the conversation more,” he said. “You know how any animal can brighten your day. I don’t know how they do it, but they sure do it.”
The program has yet once more benefit: Dillon said it’s AARF’s way of giving back to the community.
We are pleased to live in a community where nonprofits give back, and where residents care about animals and one another. That’s what this program is all about.