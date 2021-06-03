Russell High School’s quick recall team deserves acknowledgement for its success at the 2021 High School National Quiz Bowl Tournament last weekend, where the team finished 19 out of 224 schools, including schools from China, Singapore and South Korea. This was Russell’s highest finish in its history of competing.
A special recognition goes to sophomore Arnav Dharmagadda, who was a one-man team against teams of four when other team members left the games early to make the school’s commencement ceremonies.
The Zoom-based competition covered topics including literature, history, mythology, social science, geography, math, science, sports and popular culture.
Russell’s 19th-place finish was better than any other Kentucky team in the championships. The second-closest Kentucky finisher was Paul Laurence Dunbar, which ranked 73rd.
We are sure more winning is coming soon for team members, as the team is set to compete in PACE this weekend. PACE, which stands for Partnership for Academic Competition Excellence, is a more selective competition that will include many of the same teams as the weekend prior. Two team members will compete on the Kentucky All-Star team in the National All-Star Academic Tournament at the end of the month.
We also are sure more winning is coming to these team members, who have demonstrated their intellect and dedication to learning, as they graduate and continue to pursue their educations and their futures.