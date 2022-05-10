It’s hard not to beam with pride when someone from our own back yard hits the national landscape — for good reasons.
The Country Music Highway runs through northeastern Kentucky for a reason. This region has produced some of the most influential voices, songwriters and musicians of all time.
People like late legends Tom T. Hall, Naomi Judd and Keith Whitley paved the way — and musical talent continues to flow from this area.
The most recent examples are stars from hit shows “The Voice” and “American Idol.”
Holly Forbes wowed the country with her versatility, style and range as she was one of the last 10 standing. The Catlettsburg woman continues to showcase her talents when she gets the opportunities.
Noah Thompson is now taking the nation by storm with his exceptional voice. American Idol judge Katy Perry said his latest performance — a rendition of “Landslide” — was the Louisa construction worker’s best so far.
Thompson battled through COVID-19 to deliver his top-notch effort, complete with some extra rasp in his voice — much to the delight of Lionel Richie.
After his mad dash to the Top 5, no one in his home county of Lawrence or surrounding counties will be shocked if he wins.
We will break a cardinal rule of journalism here and show a little bias: We’d love to see Thompson win, too.
If you’ve missed Thompson’s journey to this point, be sure to check out the rest of his wild ride which resumes Sunday night on ABC.
Lawrence County Tourism is planning a special event to celebrate Thompson next Tuesday. Keep an eye out for details on that, too.
Local restaurants and other venues deserve some credit, too. They’ve given Thompson, Forbes and others a platform to display their gifts. and it gives people who’ve witnessed them in person a few cool stories to tell their friends. “Hey, I remember when I saw (Forbes or Thompson) at (fill in the blank).”
Keep it up, Noah!