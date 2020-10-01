As much as the area enjoys a cruise-in, we are surprised car enthusiasts aren’t having withdrawal; First Friday car shows have been absent from the lineup of fun activities in the Tri-State this year.
Maybe they are having withdrawal. Either way, a local individual is planning to bring back the cruise-in.
Mike Moyer is planning to hosting a cruise parade in Ashland’s first First Friday of the year, driving his own classic car.
Moyer said the event is intended to give auto enthusiasts a chance to show off their cars and to provide something for area children to do.
We commend Moyer for taking it upon himself to create an event for the community. He found something with wide appeal and was able to organize and promote the event that is free to participants and, in fact, costs nothing to present. It’s that kind of involvement and initiative that communities need to truly thrive.
Lineup will begin at 4 p.m. today in Central Park; the parade will begin at 6 p.m. The public will have the chance to view cars from 4 to 6 p.m. It’s not too late to join the parade. Just show up with your car and cruise.