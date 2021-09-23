This week, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel predicted the end of the pandemic.
According to The Washington Post, Bancel told a Swiss newspaper it could conclude in a year due to a boost in production of vaccines — and Bancel projected a wider availability of, and eligibility for, these vaccines.
Vaccines do no good if they’re not finding arms, though, and there are still too many who choose to remain unvaccinated, according to medical experts.
According to the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department, 47.58% (22,228) of Boyd County’s population is vaccinated. The health department posted this message: “We can do better!”
ABCHD is offering the J&J vaccine. Appointments take about 20 minutes. It reminded people that visiting vaccinefinder.org will give you a list of local providers and vaccine options.
We recommend following these pages on Facebook for the latest information: Ashland-Boyd County Health Department, Carter County Health Department, Greenup County Health Department and Lawrence County Health Department.
Other area health departments are also doing a terrific job of keeping the public informed.
They also frequently include a breakdown of how many hospitalized patients are vaccinated versus unvaccinated.
For instance, in Carter County, over the last seven days, 142 positive cases have been reported. Twenty-one of those patients are hospitalized, and all 21 are unvaccinated.
Local hospitals are sharing similar statistics. It’s being proven time and time again that while, true, vaccinated patients can contract COVID-19, they tend to have much milder cases that don’t take as severe a toll on the body.
We kindly ask our readers to strongly consider a COVID-19 vaccination. And start thinking about that flu shot, too.