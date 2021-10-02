Kentucky is looking like a state that cares about the environment after several recent developments.
• A deteriorating Kentucky bridge that was home to thousands of endangered gray bats has been repaired in way that makes the span safer for motorists and wildlife. While the location of the bridge hasn't been released to protect the bats from interference, it was a project of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, using a habitat-focused design on the rural, two-lane span.
Officials estimated more than 1,000 bats had returned to the bridge, which is the first of its kind in the state.
That might seem like a small thing, but sometimes small things add up.
• Spirits producer Diageo has opened its first carbon neutral distillery in Lebanon.
By partnering with Inter-County Energy and East Kentucky Power Cooperative, Diageo said it will source a mix of wind and solar energy to power the electrode boilers, onsite electric vehicles, internal and external lighting and equipment. No fossil fuels will be used.
• Going green is even more appealing when it creates job. And it can.
Ford announced this week it will build two battery plants in Hardin County, putting the state in a global leadership role in the electric vehicle market. The project is expected to create 5,000 jobs.
Gov. Andy Beshear said the plant is the state’s single largest-ever economic development project and that prospective suppliers have already been in contact; that could create more jobs in Kentucky's automotive sector.
We all must take responsibility in cutting emissions and making Earth a healthier place, but business and government are in a position to participate in larger projects that have a wider impact. Thank you to all those involved in making these projects in our state materialize. Keep up the good work.