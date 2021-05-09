Today we honor mothers, grandmothers, aunts and other mother figures in our lives.
Mothers work hard to take care of their families and often have plenty of other duties. So what do they want for their special day?
Surveys show most moms want time alone. That translates to peace and quiet, maybe even a good, long nap. They ask for private time to destress and rest because they are overworked and underpaid.
In a survey conducted in October, Pew Research Center found the following discouraging data:
• Among employed parents who were working from home all or most of the time, mothers were more likely than fathers to say they had a lot of child care responsibilities while working. Working mothers with children younger than 12 at home also were more likely than fathers to say it had been at least somewhat difficult for them to handle child care responsibilities during the coronavirus outbreak.
• In a study before the pandemic, employed mothers were more likely than employed fathers to say being a working parent made it more difficult for them to advance in their career. Working moms also were more likely than dads to say there had been times where they needed to reduce their work hours and felt like they couldn’t give 100% at work because they were balancing work and parenting responsibilities.
• Twenty-seven percent of working moms said they were treated as if they weren’t committed to their work, compared with 20% of dads. Around one in five working moms said they’d been passed over for an important assignment or a promotion because they have children, compared with smaller shares of dads.
• Also before the pandemic, about six in 10 women in opposite-sex relationships said they did more than their spouse or partner when it came to handling these responsibilities, while just 9% said their spouse or partner did more. Roughly a third said they shared household chores and responsibilities about equally with their spouse or partner. In the same survey, roughly eight in 10 moms said they did more than their spouse or partner when it came to managing their children’s schedules and activities, and 62% of fathers agreed that their spouse or partner did more in this regard.
• Pew research also found 65% of women had taken time off to care for a seriously ill family member, compared with 44% of men who had done so.
• And still, women's wages generally lag behind men's at 80%, according to an article in the Journal of Population Economics.
True gender equality continues to elude us, to the detriment of women in general and mothers in particular. Society's treatment of women proves the proverb: "Man works from sun to sun, but woman’s work is never done.” Also take note a woman isn't properly compensated, either.