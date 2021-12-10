Gov. Andy Beshear made the right move this week when he awarded a 10% pay raise to Kentucky’s social service workers.
Social workers have one of the least respected — and lowest-paying — jobs for which a college degree is required. They are overworked, they burn out quickly (understandably so) and often find themselves in dangerous situations with no support. Sadly, social workers receive food stamps, cash assistance and medical help from the same programs their clients do. That’s outrageous.
“For far too long, our social workers have not been ... monetarily valued as they should be,” Beshear said at a news conference. “Low pay, long hours, crushing caseloads have led to poor morale and high turnover in addition to a backlog of cases.”
More than 3,900 employees are in line for the immediate pay raises, at a cost of about $15 million, he said. Existing funds — due to vacancies within the agency — will cover the expense.
It’s part of a greater plan to bring on more social workers so more Kentuckians are served and the workload can become manageable for current social workers.
“Often, (social workers) are the only lifeline to people at their greatest moment of need,” Beshear said. “You serve the lost, the lonely and the left behind — the exact people that my faith tells me we all have a duty to serve.”
We applaud Beshear for this move. Anyone who works a full-time job should be able to live on their pay. We realize this isn’t reality in America, but paying social workers more is a small step in the right direction, especially when they are serving those in need and often put themselves in danger to do so.