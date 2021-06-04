Two recovery centers in the region received state funds to go toward maintaining housing for those fighting substance abuse, which is an investment in the future of eastern Kentucky.
The Carter County Fiscal Court was awarded $200,000 for needed improvements and to supplement operating costs at the Genesis Recovery Kentucky Center.
The city of Morehead was awarded $400,000 after applying for funding in 2020 and 2021 on behalf of the Morehead Inspiration Center. The funding will be used to assist with operating and staff costs, according to the press release.
Funding was obtained through the Community Development Block Grant Recovery Kentucky Program.
Everyone in the country knows eastern Kentucky and neighboring parts of Ohio and West Virginia are areas where substance abuse is ravaging residents.
Not only does substance abuse harm a user’s health and quality of life, it often is deadly. It endangers the lives of those around the user. It puts all at risk for hepatitis and AIDS and often leads to babies born addicted and in tremendous pain.
The only way to combat the effects of substance abuse is to make help available to addicts. The number of recovery centers in the area has increased in the last several years, which is a positive, the effects of which are reflected in figures from drugabuse.gov:
• The number of drug overdose deaths in Kentucky in 2018 was 989, down from 1,160 deaths in 2017.
• Deaths from prescription opioid-involved deaths in Kentucky decreased by more than 100 from 2017 to 2018.
• Deaths involving heroin declined in Kentucky from 2017 to 2018 by half.
There is still a long way to go, but this is documented progress. However, unfortunately, those numbers climbed once again in 2020, according to early data.
If we don't attack substance abuse in the area, not only will individuals die but the entire area will die, brought down by the socio-economic problems that feed users’ desires to numb themselves to their problems in the first place.
If that sounds like a vicious cycle, it is. To truly fix the problem, we must work on it on several fronts. Support for recovery centers is just one of those fronts.