It’s been reported that 2,996 died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on the United States. It caused grief, agony and tears for weeks, and for some, months — and even years.
In 2020 and 2021, 710,000 have died in the United States from COVID-19, and some continue to debate whether the virus is real.
It's true, especially currently, you can't believe everything you hear, or even read. That's why your local newspaper exists: to investigate and accurately report to readers what is happening.
This week, we published an Associated Press story that reported COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky surpassed 9,000.
Not everyone is grieving. Not everyone is taking the virus seriously, and we are saddened by that fact. The number of deaths should be shaking us all to the core, especially because there are things we can do to stop the spread. Those things include wearing a mask and social-distancing. The most effective thing we can do, however, is get vaccinated.
So get vaccinated.
Some say they have health conditions that forbid the vaccine. But many health experts, including scientists at Johns Hopkins and the Center for Disease Control, say those with a history of severe allergic reactions to other vaccines or injectables should discuss getting the vaccine with their doctor. That doesn't mean they should not get the vaccine, but it should be administered after consideration with medical professionals. Those who are severely allergic to the ingredients of the vaccine should not get the vaccine. These people are definitely in the minority.
Do you know what’s in the vaccine? Pfizer’s ingredients, for instance, include mRNA, lipids, potassium chloride, monobasic potassium phosphate, sodium chloride, dibasic sodium phosphate dehydrate and sucrose. Moderna has similar components: mRNA, lipids, tromethamine, tromethamine hydrochloride, acetic acid, sodium acetate and sucrose.
If you have allergies to such ingredients, consult your doctor. Otherwise, get vaccinated.
If you need another nudge to activate your compassion and civic duty, consider this: During the Vietnam War, 58,220 died. During the Civil War — the most deadly in American history — 364,511 died. Combined deaths in those two wars is 422,731. Our COVID-19 deaths are still greater.
Get vaccinated.