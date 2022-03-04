We all make mistakes and we all can receive, and believe, incorrect information.
But we expect extra effort from our leaders in terms of getting their facts straight. That’s why Rep. Danny Bentley (R-Russell) surprised and disappointed us with his remarks Wednesday.
Bentley, who is a pharmacist, made several inaccurate statements surrounding the abortion pill RU-486 and its development. Some of his statements also were antisemitic.
Bentley said RU-486 was developed from the deadly chemical agent Zyklon B, which was used to gas Jewish people and other victims of the Nazi regime during the Holocaust. He said the inventor of “it” — whether he was talking about Zyklon B or RU-486 — was “a Jew.”
In fact, the inventor of RU-486 did not invent Zyklon B. The actual inventor of Zyklon B intended it for use as a pesticide; Nazis made the decision to use Zyklon B for genocide.
Bentley stated the inventor lost out on winning a Nobel Prize to Mother Teresa, who received the prize in 1979; the man to whom we believed he referred won the Lasker Award, the equivalent to the Nobel Prize, in 1989. Bentley called it an oxymoron. That isn’t what an oxymoron is, by the way.
For some reason, Bentley referred to the sex life of Jewish women, saying they have lower rates of cervical cancer “because Jewish women only have one sex partner.”
Research by a reporter for The Daily Independent found little information about the average number of sex partners of Jewish women, so we wonder where he got his information. We also wonder why this issue is relevant to the subject matter.
He claimed Zyklon B and RU-486 remain on the market because they are making money.
Beth Salamon, the state policy director for the National Council of Jewish Women Louisville chapter, questioned the logic of that statement, as well as its sensitivity.
“These statements made by Bentley are antisemitic on a few different levels. First, they appropriate the Holocaust in a debate where there was no need to mention it. Then it played to common antisemitic tropes about Jewish people making these drugs to make money,” said Salamon. “This makes no sense. Is he saying we made something to kill ourselves to make money?”
Bentley apologized for any harm his statements caused. We are very glad he did. The dissemination of false information must be corrected; while he didn’t do that, at least he showed some sensitivity to the Jewish community.
In the future, we hope all lawmakers will strive harder for accurate information on which to base their arguments. We hope their statements will be more on point, and we hope they will be more respectful of others.