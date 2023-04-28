The Ashland City Commission made a smart and compassionate move Thursday: The commission voted to partner with Ramey-Estep to offer more services to first-responders coping with the after-effects of traumatic events.
Ramey-Estep is seeking funding from opioid settlement money to work with firefighters and police officers in need of counseling as a result of their jobs.
While firefighters and police officers currently have sources of help, the addition of Ramey-Estep services offers another alternative for those seeking help.
Some statistics on first-responders and their mental health, documented by the U.S. Department of Health, show 30% of first-responders develop behavioral health conditions including, but not limited to, depression and PTSD, as compared with 20% in the general population.
Firefighters were reported to have a higher rate of suicide attempts and, in law enforcement, estimates suggest between 125 and 300 police officers commit suicide every year.
When it comes to helping anyone dealing with emotional issues, the more help the better.
The stress encountered by first-responders is real, and it’s intense.
Everyone should be more willing to share to benefit their mental health, but it’s especially important to cope with the kinds of events first-responders experience.
We’re happy our local leaders are attuned to this problem and are helping to ease the suffering of these public servants.