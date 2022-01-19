It’s encouraging to know mental health is being taken more seriously, at least for students in Kentucky.
The Kentucky House overwhelmingly passed legislation Tuesday aimed at ensuring mental health-related absences from school are excused for students. The bipartisan measure heads to the Senate after clearing the House on a 94-0 vote.
Under the bill, each Kentucky school district’s student attendance policy would have to include provisions for excused absences because of a student’s mental or behavioral health status.
There are many reasons this bill is a step in the right direction.
• As the COVID-19 pandemic enters a third year, everyone is struggling with anxiety and depression, perhaps students in particular, who have a particular need for socialization. As young people, they are still developing on an emotional level. It wouldn't be unreasonable for them to have time off now and then for that reason.
• Students today have more pressure than ever to perform well, academically and otherwise. It would be wise to treat their mental health accordingly, especially considering factors that impact mental health, such as bullying and school shootings.
• According to psychiatry.org, mental illness often begins in the early teens, so schools have a responsibility to recognize that and deal with it accordingly. Sometimes that might mean absence from school.
Perhaps celebrities, such as Adele, Ryan Reynolds, Beyonce and Dwayne Johnson, who have discussed their mental illnesses, have helped bring depression, anxiety and other issues to the forefront. Whatever the reason, taking mental health seriously is long overdue. It seems as though this bill will pass, and that’s to the benefit of the community as well as students.