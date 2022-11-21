Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear demonstrated compassion in the face of bureaucracy this week when he signed an executive order to relax the state’s prohibition on medical cannabis.
Effective Jan. 1, the order would allow Kentuckians to possess and use small amounts of medical cannabis to treat specific conditions, provided it is purchased legally in other states.
The amount could not exceed 8 ounces and the patient would have to have a certification from a licensed health care provider to verify a diagnosis for at least one of 21 medical conditions, including multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy and post-traumatic stress syndrome.
He said outright legislation to make medical cannabis legal would be the most desirable route to take, and he would be willing to rescind his order if the General Assembly would make medical cannabis legal, but that’s unlikely.
In fact, some Republicans are challenging the legality of Beshear’s executive order, which is more about politics as usual than whether medical cannabis should be available in Kentucky.
Medical cannabis would bring pain relief to many Kentuckians who aren’t receiving enough relief on prescription medications. Some health issues preclude the use of any pain reliever, including over-the-counter medications, but medical cannabis is something that could be used to relieve their pain.
Use of medical cannabis also serves as an alternative to opioid medications, which is critical in a state where fatal drug overdoses rose by nearly 15% last year.
Beshear called his executive order a “measured step to help those that are struggling,” while ensuring they purchase the medical cannabis from a “safe and reliable place.” He said no one should “feel like a criminal” when legally purchasing medical marijuana from other states and using it in another.
Beshear said he believes it’s the will of the people to legalize cannabis for medical use. We believe that, too. We also believe it will provide a great deal of relief for many. Let’s not let politics get in the way of a significant step toward pain relief for suffering Kentuckians.