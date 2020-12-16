Did Mitch McConnell jump the gun? President Donald Trump and his supporters think so, absolutely.
McConnell recognized Joe Biden as president-elect and Kamala Harris as VP-elect earlier this week following the latest Electoral College results.
Surprisingly, Trump didn’t react immediately. It took about 14 hours.
Trump’s tweet: “Trump’s allies slam Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden (link via @MailOnline). Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot). Too soon to give up. Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!”
Would people be as fuming mad if their president wasn’t so furious?
This isn’t the first time McConnell and Trump have disagreed. The Senate Majority Leader was right to congratulate Biden for his victory.
It will be interesting to see how this unfolds for the Republican Party. If both hold their stances on the 2020 election, with whom will fellow Republicans side? McConnell or Trump?
McConnell has asked Republican colleagues in the Senate to not contest election results on Jan. 6. That’s when a joint session of Congress will formally accept the Electoral College count.
McConnell closed his brief speech by saying he looks forward to closing out the final 36 days strong with President Trump.
This election will not be reversed. Trump will be more respected if he would be like McConnell, and give up a losing battle.
Republicans should listen to McConnell on this one, and follow his lead. It’s the best move to help our country steer away from division.