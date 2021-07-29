Thomas Massie craves attention. He’ll do whatever he can to keep his name in headlines, it seems.
If that’s his goal, it’s been a great week for the Republican Representative from Vanceburg.
Massie was one of 21 Republicans who voted against a plan to distribute Congressional Gold Medals to U.S. Capitol Police and metro police from Washington D.C. for how they handled the Jan. 6 riot.
The Courier-Journal reported Massie takes exception to the events being called an “insurrection” — although individuals affiliated with both parties have labeled it such. Massie is OK with the term “mob,” but not insurrection, according to CNN.
Brian Sicknick, a Capitol Police officer, and four others died during a violent riot.
Do Massie and the other Republicans — notably Marjorie Taylor Greene (Georgia) and Matt Gaetz (Florida) — genuinely not believe these law enforcement members deserve these medals? If so, how does that truly align with traditional Republican values?
Massie, almost assuredly, supports rewarding law enforcement for jobs well done in almost any situation. Why not this one?
On Tuesday, Massie remained a talking point when he and two other Republican Representatives — Greene and Ralph Norman — sued Nancy Pelosi after being fined $500 for refusing to wear masks on the House floor, prior to the mask guidance changing in May. Massie claimed the fine is a violation of the 27th amendment.
As we’ve written before, perhaps Congressman Massie’s focus and energy are in the wrong place. If he’d devote as much effort into solving real problems as he does to stirring up controversy, he might one day become an effective Representative.