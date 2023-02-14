News of yet another mass shooting hit your national and local media outlets and social media feeds on Monday night.
This time, a 43-year-old man with seemingly no attachment to Michigan State University decided to go on a shooting rampage before killing himself. In the process, he killed three and wounded five more.
Forty-five days into 2023, and this great nation has already experienced 67 mass shootings, according to Gun Violence Archive. That’s an average of 1.5 a day, just below the average of 1.75 a day in 2022.
This is insane. It’s mind-boggling. It’s just completely and utterly tragic.
We at the newspaper understand the passionate stances many of our readers possess regarding guns, but we’re clearly at the point in which something must be done to stop the bleeding — quite literally.
None of the 2023 incidents have occurred in Kentucky, but statistics unfortunately indicate that it’s bound to happen somewhere in the Commonwealth over the next 10 1/2 months.
Prevention Institute has published several recommendations with which we are in agreement.
Among them:
•Sensible gun laws (reduce easy access to dangerous weapons)
•Establish a culture of gun safety
•Support gun violence research
•Comprehensive community solutions
•Promoting mental health and well-being
Perhaps the most important is this: Recognize gun violence as a public health problem.
Senseless gun violence isn’t going away. When will this issue be addressed with seriousness?