Someone has assaulted a manatee by writing "Trump" on its back.
The manatee was seen in Florida's Homosassa River with the president's name on its back. One report stated the name was carved into the animal's back.
Someone will pay for this travesty.
This isn't a political statement. It's a humanitarian one.
Carving letters into an animal is cruel and interferes with nature. This is why the Center for Biological Diversity is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.
Manatees, which are protected by the Endangered Species Act, are gentle creatures who should be left alone, as most wild animals are and should be.