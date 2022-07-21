We are seeing extremes in weather here in the Tri-State and have been for years. Things like intense storms, elevated heat, droughts and forest fires are indications.
The weather is just as scary elsewhere.
It’s been dangerously hot in Europe, where residents aren’t used to heat and few have air conditioning.
People in Sudan, one of the poorest countries in the world, are starving to death because, in large part, global warming has created conditions for poor harvests.
Unfortunately, the United States is being hindered in taking proper action on climate change, thanks to Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
Last week, Manchin said he would not support his party’s climate change legislation, even after persuading the Biden administration to cut back on its climate agenda.
We understand Manchin aims to please those in his state, many of whom depend on fossil fuels, the number one contributor to global warming, for a living.
But what good is a living if the planet becomes unlivable?
While some still don’t believe in climate change, the facts can’t be denied:
• Temperatures are rising world-wide because of greenhouse gases trapping more heat in the atmosphere.
• Droughts are becoming longer and more extreme around the world.
• Tropical storms are becoming more severe because of warmer ocean water temperatures.
• The heat is melting glaciers, making ocean levels rise.
• Humidity is on the rise.
There are other factors created by global warming. They are all deadly.
Sadly, many refuse to accept these facts. Perhaps Manchin is one of those people. Or maybe he has turned out to be what we consider a typical politician — an elected official who is more concerned about his own pocketbook and maintaining his power than he is the good of his people.
One might argue for the preservation of the coal industry, as there aren’t many opportunities to earn a good living in West Virginia. That’s why the state long ago should have transitioned from coal production to alternative fuels sources like solar, wind, switch grass and other sources. West Virginia could have been a leader in alternative fuels and an example of caring for the environment, and it could have been funded by the coal industry, which would have replaced coal profits with clean fuel profits.
Regardless, Manchin has made the wrong choice to go against global warming legislation proposed by his party. We hope it’s not too late to overcome this mistake.